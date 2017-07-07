Police: Halifax County mom left 2 infants in unattended vehicle for 40+ minutes

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hobgood mother is facing charges after a caller alerted police to the fact that two infants had been left in a locked vehicle in a parking lot on Thursday afternoon, according to a post on the Scotland Neck Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers responded to the back parking lot at Daughtridge Gas & Oil Company around 3:40 p.m. in reference to an anonymous call about two infants being left in a locked and unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two children – a 1-year-old and another under a year old – locked in the running vehicle with no one around. Officers located the mother of the children inside a nearby sweepstakes business playing a game, police said.

Based on footage from the business, the infants were left in the car and in the direct sunlight for more than 40 minutes. An officer arrested the mother, identified as Shaneisha Smith.

Police said the infants appeared to be in good health and alert. They were left in the custody of another family member and the department of social services was contacted and is also investigating the incident, according to police.

Employees and customers said they were unaware that Smith had left infants in her car and the owner has now banned Smith from ever returning to the sweepstakes.

Smith was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and was transported to the Halifax County Detention Center where she’s being held under a $6,000 secured bond.