Pringles to release Top Ramen Chicken flavor chip; only available at 1 store

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — What happens when the potato chip and Top Ramen world collide? We’re about to find out.

Pringles announced they’re bringing Nissin’s Top Ramen Chicken flavor to a can of chips near you.

According to an news release about the new flavor, “Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp. The result — a crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl.”

The chip maker says the flavor will be available at Dollar General stores for around $1.50 a can.