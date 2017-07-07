Raleigh ranked among best cities for art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you haven’t noticed, art is everywhere you go in Raleigh.

Local artists are featured on the walls of your favorite restaurant. Artists set up booths at every festival. And, of course there are the First Friday events downtown.

Americans for the Arts recently detailed in their Arts and Economic Prosperity study just how much money is spent on the non-profit arts and culture sector in Wake County.

They say $557 million is spent in the area, which supports nearly 20,000 full-time jobs.

An art-selling website called Artfinder also says Raleigh has a high proportion of art buyers, even more than San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Raleigh is in the website’s top five cities in the U.S. for the number of original works of art purchased per capita.

Karla Heinen with the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County says people locally are so interested in art because they have opportunities like First Friday to really get involved.

“Places for people to come out, meet artists, see artwork firsthand. And that’s when you really kind of get a connection to art is when you’re able to meet with artists and connect with them firsthand,” said Heinen.

First Friday lasts until 9 p.m. Friday. Here’s a list of some other art-focused places to check out:

311 Gallery

CAM Raleigh

The Mahler Fine Art