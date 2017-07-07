Road closed, power out near Pullen Park following single-vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ashe Avenue off Western Boulevard and near Pullen Park is closed after a man trying to avoid hitting an animal slammed into a power pole and brought the pole and wires down, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Ashe Avenue off Western Boulevard. Police said a man avoiding an animal ran off the road, slammed on his brakes and then crashed into the power pole, bringing it down. Lines also came down, but police said the lines were not active and were not a danger to the driver.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Ashe Avenue is closed between Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street.

Duke Energy crews on scene said Pullen Park is without power, as well as the nearby convenience store on Ashe Avenue. A new power pole should be in the ground between 8 a.m. and noon, crews said. After the pole is installed, the cable company will need to check the lines and make repairs as necessary.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as it will be closed until all repairs are complete.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed in the crash.