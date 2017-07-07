Survey shows more workers are struggling to leave work behind on vacation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Everyone enjoys going on vacation, but a new survey reveals that a growing number of people are having a hard time leaving work behind.

The startling results show that many people no longer truly get away from work when they go on vacation.

Vacation is supposed to be a time when people take a break from all pressure and responsibilities of work, but, more than half of workers no longer just take a vacation, they take a “work-cation.”

Remote access and smartphones let people do virtually every task that could once only be accomplished in the office. That’s made it more difficult for folks to unplug.

“It definitely gets harder because they expect you to be connected all the time,’’ said Drew Alley, of Raleigh

A survey by the Accountemps firm shows 54 percent of people check in with work at least once while on vacation. That’s a big increase over last year when the same survey found on only 41 percent did that.

“I’d rather just go away if I could,” said Raleigh resident Nisard Shukla.

But, some people just can’t disconnect at all.

Accountemps says 15 percent of people it surveyed check in with the office every day while on vacation.

“Some people feel like they need to check-in for peace of mind,’ explained Accountemps executive director Mike Steinitz. “Some people just have a hard time breaking away.”

The VanMeter family of Colorado is here in Raleigh on vacation. They don’t have that issue. Both John and Taylor VanMeter said they value their free time.

“It’s family time; we’re here visiting family,” said John.

“There’s no point to be on your phone all the time,” Taylor said.

The worst offenders, according to the survey? Millennials. They have the most difficulty going unplugged while on vacation.

Sandy Webbere knows someone like that.

“I love my boss, but she cannot get away from that email,” she said.

The survey said older employees are much more likely to ignore work during their time off.

And at least one person we spoke with says his company is pretty insistent about vacation breaks.

“I definitely unplug from work,’’ said Alley. “The firm expects it. They want you to have your vacation and have balance in your work and life.”

Experts say that’s the solution and more managers need to encourage their employees to disconnect while they are on their time off.

If you’d like to learn more about how to escape from work during vacation, click this link.