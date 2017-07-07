Teen charged in Raleigh Fourth of July killing could face death penalty

Rainey, left, and Watts (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second Raleigh teenager charged with murder in a fatal July Fourth Raleigh shooting appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Curtis Hart Rainey Jr., 17, could face the death penalty if convicted, or life in prison without the possibility of parole. He’s one of two charged in the murder of Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18, who died after being shot near a McDonald’s in downtown Raleigh after the city’s fireworks display.

The judge assigned him a capital defender. It has been more than a decade since the state executed anyone.

Another teenager, Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, made his first court appearance Thursday on a murder charge in the case. If convicted, he does not face the death penalty due to his age, but is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Both teenagers are due in court again July 27.

Shelby Lawrence, McAllister’s sister, said Friday that she does not know either suspect.

