2 hurt as NC fire truck flips while rushing to fire call

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) — At least two people were injured when a fire truck overturned in Davidson Saturday.

According to a city spokeswoman, a firetruck with the Davidson Fire Department rolled over on June Washam Road while on the way to a fire alarm call. MEDIC said the rollover crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a third firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out, the spokeswoman said.

It is unclear whether speed was a factor in this wreck.

The road has been shut down. There has been no word on when the road will reopen.

The town of Davidson tweeted saying those involved have non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.