8 arrested in undercover prostitution bust near I-95 in SC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested eight people overnight Thursday and into Friday morning on prostitution-related charges.

One woman was charged with possession of marijuana.

According to Major Mike Nunn, Florence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division conducted an undercover prostitution operation in the area of U.S. 52 and I-95 in Florence County.

Below is a list of those arrested and their charges:

Omar Shereef Ahmed, 27 – Solicitation of prostitution

Darlene Christian Alfory, 20 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Tawanda LaShonda Barnett, 24 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense

Zandria Jackson, 21 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense

Elizabeth Barbara Peterkin, 18 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Daniel Steven Brown, 42 – Solicitation of prostitution

Tommy Nick Cholkes, 62 – Solicitation of prostitution

Kenyotta Isaiah, 41 – Solicitation of prostitution

Jurkeith Peterson, 25 – Bench Warrant, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense

