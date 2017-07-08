8 arrested in undercover prostitution bust near I-95 in SC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested eight people overnight Thursday and into Friday morning on prostitution-related charges.
One woman was charged with possession of marijuana.
According to Major Mike Nunn, Florence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division conducted an undercover prostitution operation in the area of U.S. 52 and I-95 in Florence County.
Below is a list of those arrested and their charges:
Omar Shereef Ahmed, 27 – Solicitation of prostitution
Darlene Christian Alfory, 20 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense
Tawanda LaShonda Barnett, 24 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense
Zandria Jackson, 21 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense
Elizabeth Barbara Peterkin, 18 – Sex/prostitution – 1st offense
Daniel Steven Brown, 42 – Solicitation of prostitution
Tommy Nick Cholkes, 62 – Solicitation of prostitution
Kenyotta Isaiah, 41 – Solicitation of prostitution
Jurkeith Peterson, 25 – Bench Warrant, Drugs/possession of marijuana – 1st offense