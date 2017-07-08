Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Savannah after he’s not given a cigarette, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -– Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Saturday morning in downtown Savannah.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police arrested the 31-year-old at around 4 a.m. and charged him with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

According to SCMPD, LaBeouf around 4 a.m., LaBeouf approached a bystander and an SCMPD officer near the intersection of Barnard and West St. Julian streets.

Authorities said LaBeouf was asking for a cigarette.

When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language, officials said. After he was told to leave the area, he refused and became ‘aggressive’ with the officer, police said.

MORE NEWS: Shia LaBeouf hospitalized after stunt gone wrong

When the officer tried to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel, according to police. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Pete Nichols, LaBeouf was released later in the morning with a bond set at $3,500 for his charge on obstruction.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department booking information page he was released on recognizance, which means he was allowed to leave but must return to court when summoned.