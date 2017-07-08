Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)- North Carolina State Highway Patrol tells CBS North Carolina that officials are investigating a Saturday morning, officer-involved shooting in Johnston County on I-40 near mile marker 336.

Authorities say it happened around 7:00 a.m.on I-40 Westbound between a Johnston County deputy, state trooper, and a suspect. Officials confirm the suspect was hospitalized, but could not provide further details to the person’s condition.

Saturday morning, it was unclear what circumstances led to the shooting, but authorities are launching an investigation.

The scene and investigation have led to the shutdown of I-40 Westbound near Benson. Troopers have set up a detour at Exit 341, where drivers will take NC Highway 50/55 for 7 miles, then turn on NC Highway 96 to re-access I-40 Westbound.

CBS North Carolina has a crew in route to the scene and will have more developments.