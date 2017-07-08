Authorities seek help finding missing Raleigh woman

Cruz in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is missing and may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, a Silver Alert issued Saturday said.

Casandra Dela Cruz, 26, of Raleigh was last seen in the 2900 block of Rannock Court in Raleigh, but officials did not say when she was last seen.

Cruz is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown medium-length hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

She was wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and silver tennis shoes when she vanished.

Anyone with information about Cruz should call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

