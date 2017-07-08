Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Nash, Johnston, Wilson and Franklin counties

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southern Nash County, Central Wilson County, Northeastern Johnston County and Southcentral Franklin County until 7 p.m.

At 6:16 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Bailey, or 16 miles southwest of Nashville, moving east at 30 mph.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hot and humid across central North Carolina on Saturday. The day started sunny but some storms starting popping up during the afternoon out ahead of a cold front that will move through the state Saturday night.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 94 after a morning low of 74; and Fayetteville had a high of 95 after a morning low of 78. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

Some scattered strong storms will be possible Saturday evening as the front moves through. There is slight risk of severe storms developing; with the threat being potentially damaging wind gusts of 60 mph. There is a very slight risk of large damaging hail. The threat of severe storms should end as the front passes by late in the evening.

That cold front will move to the coast on Sunday and slightly cooler air will move in. It will still be somewhat humid on Sunday, but with highs in the upper 80s it will feel much better than Friday and Saturday. With the front close to the coast, an isolated storm could fire up during the afternoon, mainly in areas south-southeast of the Triangle.

Monday will be around normal with a high of around 90. There will only be a slight risk of a storm during the afternoon, the better chances once again will be south-southeast of the Triangle.

It will be hotter on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s on Wednesday; and with the hot and humid weather, there could be an isolated PM storm possible each day. Next Thursday and Friday a front will approach the state and there will be a better chance of scattered showers and storms. That cold front will push through late Friday, so as of now, next Saturday will be a bit cooler with highs falling back into the upper 80s.

Tonight will have evening scattered storms with mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight. The overnight low will be 69. Winds will become north, but be light. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm, mainly south-southeast of the Triangle. The high will be 88. Winds will be northeast then east around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday Night will have the chance of an evening spotty storm southeast of the Triangle, otherwise it will be mostly to partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm, mainly southeast of the Triangle. The high will be near 90; winds will be south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a PM isolated storm possible. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a risk of a PM storm. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a scattered PM showers and storms. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

