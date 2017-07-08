Fayetteville man shot, dropped off at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting, after a man was dropped off at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center just before 3 a.m., Saturday.

CBS North Carolina confirms with investigations that the victim was actually shot at a home on East Orange Street. Authorities say, once hospitalized, the man was taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Fayetteville Police or call Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.