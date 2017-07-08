Hundreds flock to survival expo at NC Fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Over the weekend, you can learn everything and anything you need to know to survive all sorts of conditions.

The Greater North Carolina Survival and Green Living Expo kicked off early Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people shopped Saturday at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, where they found camo gear, basic tools, and even essential oils that could come handy during a crisis or emergency.

“Even with just like hurricanes, and stuff like that, if you have it on hand — you never know when an emergency is going to happen, so I would just rather have it on hand in case I need it and not having to go to the store when there’s nothing left or I can’t get to the store,” explained Tabitha Brock of Clayton.

While Brock praised her own experience while shopping, Michael Horner had a different perspective.

The Raleigh man came in search of a good deal, but didn’t feel the expo provided that experience.

“Some (people) feel like you got to be prepared for everything, but (the) only way you’re going to be prepared with this stuff is some of the prices you have to pay for it,” Horner said.

If prices aren’t to your liking, you can instead seek the advice of a well-known survivalist.

E.J. Snyder, a combat veteran and star of Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid,” will teach a survival seminar Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.