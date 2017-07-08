NC bear opens SUV door, climbs inside and destroys it

By Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in the North Carolina mountains hopes her unfortunate situation might help her neighbors.

CLICK TO VIEW 6 LARGER PHOTOS

The North Asheville woman shared her story of a bear destroying her car – from the inside.

Recently, a bear opened the unlocked door to Ashleigh Watkins’ Acura SUV and got inside, WLOS-TV reported Saturday.

“… a bear got into my car and totaled it,” she told WLOS, sending along several photos of the interior.

Watkins told the TV station that she only had gum and a protein bar inside, but it was enough to lure the bear inside.

“It actually opened the door and got stuck in there,” Watkins added.

She was forced to call law enforcement and a game warden, who opened the door for the bear, WLOS reported.

Watkins hopes that her story will remind others to lock their vehicles — even if there doesn’t seem to be anything of value (even to a bear) inside.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s