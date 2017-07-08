Officials seek help finding teen missing at NC coast

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Isaac Lee Messer, 14, was last seen at his home on Holden Beach Road in Supply around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Messer was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and was carrying a red Air Jordan book bag.

However, detectives believe he may have changed clothes since he was last seen but they do not have a description at this time.

Messer is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives believe he left his home on foot.

Anyone with information as to Messer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective McCaffity at 910-323-6555 or call 911.

