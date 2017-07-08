Man hospitalized after stabbing in north Raleigh

The scene in the 5500 block of Vista View Court on Saturday night. Photo by Colton West/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened in a residential area north of Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday night.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting just before 9 p.m. at Vista View Court, which is in an area northwest of Glenwood Avenue and Duraleigh Road.

When police arrived, they discovered a man was stabbed and there was no shooting.

The victim was transported to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries, but his condition was not released by police.

A description of a suspect was also not provided by police Saturday night.

 

