Vidant Medical Center on emergency lockdown, reports say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Medical Center is currently under emergency lockdown in Greenville.

Multiple sources inside the hospital said the lockdown is impacting the labor and delivery section of the hospital. One WNCT viewer said there are 12 people inside one room awaiting further instructions.

One source told WNCT’s Erica Anderson the hospital made an announcement about a threat and rushed them into a secured room.

WNCT has a reporter on the scene, and said people are coming in and out of the main entrance as normal.

A hospital spokeswoman said they can not provide any comment.