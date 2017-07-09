CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Out-of-control truck smashes into TV station

WICHITA, Kansas (CNN Newsource) — A truck crashing into a TV station was caught on video Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before noon at KAKE-TV when a man driving a pickup truck had a medical problem, passed out, losing control of the truck and smashing into the building.

The truck hit a column near the parking lot first and then still managed to hit the front glass doors and windows – smashing them to pieces.

“Talked to police and saw the gentleman that actually caused the issue. He had a medical condition. He was on West Street had a coughing spell and blacked out,” said Neal Davis, the general manager of the TV station in Wichita, Kansas.

Staff inside the studios say they heard the loud crash. After finding the car crashed into the building, workers tried to secure the building, then called 911 and evacuated to safety.

The man driving the truck is expected to be OK.

“Luckily it wasn’t terrorism or a deliberate response to us, and therefore everyone in the building was OK,” Davis said.

TV station management has hired a private security firm to assist until the repairs are made.