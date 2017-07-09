Fayetteville man cut, strangled and tried to rape woman, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man strangled, cut and tried to rape a woman he knew on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened Sunday at the suspect’s home near the Yadkin Road corridor, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The suspect “assaulted a female victim at his home by strangling her and cutting her with a pair of scissors,” police said.

The man then tried to rape the woman, but she was able to escape his home and get help, according to officials.

The woman was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in good condition.

Alvis Evans, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

He is being held with no bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

