Hundreds attend memorial service for Raleigh Bishop Frank Summerfield

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday morning, hundreds of people remembered and honored a local and national pillar in the Christian faith community.

Bishop Frank Summerfield died last week at the age of 67 from a serious illness, as reported by close family friends and fellow pastors.

The megachurch pastor founded Word of God Fellowship Church and Academy. His Raleigh school is well recognized, with notable alumni like the NBA’s John Wall who played for the Holy Rams.

The memorial service held in his honor by his church was met with pastors from as far as Washington, D.C. who came to honor Bishop Summerfield.

A funeral will be held Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the Wake Chapel Church, where televangelist, filmmaker and author, Bishop T.D. Jakes will give the eulogy.