Hundreds attend memorial service for Raleigh Bishop Frank Summerfield

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday morning, hundreds of people remembered and honored a local and national pillar in the Christian faith community.

Bishop Frank Summerfield died last week at the age of 67 from a serious illness, as reported by close family friends and fellow pastors.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The megachurch pastor founded Word of God Fellowship Church and Academy. His Raleigh school is well recognized, with notable alumni like the NBA’s John Wall who played for the Holy Rams.

The memorial service held in his honor by his church was met with pastors from as far as Washington, D.C. who came to honor Bishop Summerfield.

A funeral will be held Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the Wake Chapel Church, where televangelist, filmmaker and author, Bishop T.D. Jakes will give the eulogy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s