Man missing from Durham hospital for 2nd time in 3 days

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN0 — Officials are looking for a man who has disappeared twice from a hospital in Durham in the last three days.

Horace Ray Medlin, 61, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to a Silver Alert issued Sunday.

Medlin was last seen on the eighth floor of Duke University Hospital. He also was missing from the hospital on Friday but was later found.

Medlin is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has short grey hair and green eyes, officials said.

He was last seen wearing blue hospital “scrubs” and his hospital bracelet, the Silver Alert said.

Authorities said that Medlin might be on his way to “convenience stores near Duke Hospital.”

Anyone with information about Horace Ray Medlin should call A. Acker at the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4434.