Man wanted in 3 burglary attempts near NC State, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for one man they think is a home burglary suspect in three recent incidents over three consecutive nights near N.C. State University.

The three incidents took place on June 16, 17 and 18 – and in one case involved the man sneaking in through an open bedroom window, police said.

All three cases involved young women as the victims, according to police reports.

The first incident was in the 1600 block of Gorman Street when the suspect tried to force his way into the home after the victim opened the door, police said.

The other two were in the 1400 block of Collegeview Avenue. In the first Collegeview case, a resident told police they heard a noise and when the suspect was confronted, he fled.

In the most recent case, the suspect entered an unlocked bedroom window and fled after being confronted by the resident, according to police.

The suspect is described as about 6-feet tall, with a thin build and is in his early 20s.

Anyone with information that might assist in the identification of the suspect should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and e-mail reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for tips that help solves cases.