NC woman charged after bomb threat disrupts Vidant Medical Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An arrest has been made following a bomb threat at Vidant Medical Center on Saturday.

Suzanna Roberts, 38, of Ayden has been arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat to a public building.

She currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

On Saturday, multiple sources inside the hospital said a lockdown is impacting the labor and delivery section of the hospital. One WNCT viewer said there were 12 people inside one room awaiting further instructions.

One source told WNCT’s Erica Anderson the hospital made an announcement about a threat and rushed them into a secured room.

Vidant Medical Spokeswoman Amy Holcombe said Vidant Police completed their search and found no threat.

An “all clear” was given at Vidant Medical Center after the bomb threat, officials said

The hospital is no longer limiting visitation and all clinical operations remain fully operational.