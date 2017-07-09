NC woman found with meth, pills and a Tazer, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) — McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Friday they arrested a woman on a probation violation who had meth, pills and a Tazer.

Ashley Michele Norton, 29, of Emery Lane in Marion is facing several charges:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a controlled substance in jail
  • Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies say probation / parole officers arrested Norton on a probation violation on Thursday, June 15.

A search of Norton yielded 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, two Lorazepam pills and four hydrocodone pills, as well as a handheld Taser, according to deputies.

