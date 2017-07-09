Pair sought after purse snatching at Raleigh’s Pullen Park

CBS North Carolina file photo of Pullen Park.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men fled along railroad tracks after they snatched a purse in Raleigh’s Pullen Park Saturday evening, N.C. State University’s website said.

In a “Wolf Alert” the university said the incident was reported to Raleigh police around 7:40 p.m. and involved two men with no weapons.
The pair “snatched a purse” then fled in the park toward the softball/baseball area, officials said.

The suspects then took off heading west along the railroad line.

One suspect is a man with dreadlocks, wearing a tan or white T-shirt, baseball hat, and carrying a backpack.

The second man is described as wearing a black shirt, with short hair, and wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.

