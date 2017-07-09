Police investigate after man shot in Durham near NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Sunday afternoon near North Carolina Central University.
Around 12:35 p.m. police were sent to a home in the 1500 block of South Alston Avenue, which is just across the street from NCCU.
Police said that a man was hit by gunfire in his shoulder.
Officers told CBS North Carolina that they believe his wounds are not life-threatening.
Several police cruisers were in the neighborhood and an area was isolated with crime scene tape.
No suspect is in custody.