Police investigate after man shot in Durham near NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Sunday afternoon near North Carolina Central University.

Around 12:35 p.m. police were sent to a home in the 1500 block of South Alston Avenue, which is just across the street from NCCU.

Police said that a man was hit by gunfire in his shoulder.

Officers told CBS North Carolina that they believe his wounds are not life-threatening.

Several police cruisers were in the neighborhood and an area was isolated with crime scene tape.

No suspect is in custody.