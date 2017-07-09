Swimmer missing at NC coast in possible rip current

Multiple agencies are looking for a missing swimmer in Holden Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne, they believe the swimmer got caught in a rip current.

Layne said the missing swimmer was with two others. He said the two others have been found safe.

Layne said the missing swimmer is a Hispanic male in his mid-20s wearing a multicolored bathing suit.

The Holden Beach Police Department, Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Brunswick County Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard, Oak Island Water Rescue, and the Coast Line Rescue Squad are all currently looking for the missing swimmer.

The Holden Beach Police Department was notified around 3:30 Sunday afternoon about the missing swimmers.

