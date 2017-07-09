Swimmer missing at NC coast in possible rip current

By Published: Updated:

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Multiple agencies are looking for a missing swimmer in Holden Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne, they believe the swimmer got caught in a rip current.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Layne said the missing swimmer was with two others. He said the two others have been found safe.

Layne said the missing swimmer is a Hispanic male in his mid-20s wearing a multicolored bathing suit.

The Holden Beach Police Department, Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Brunswick County Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard, Oak Island Water Rescue, and the Coast Line Rescue Squad are all currently looking for the missing swimmer.

The Holden Beach Police Department was notified around 3:30 Sunday afternoon about the missing swimmers.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s