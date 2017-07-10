1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Rolesville

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Rolesville, police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Chalk Road in reference to a reported crash around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Police are currently working on identifying the victim. Police would not say if the victim was a man or woman or what the circumstances surround the crash were.

The scene has been cleared and the road is back open, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.