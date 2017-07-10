3 Goldsboro teens arrested for breaking into cars, drug possession

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Goldsboro teens arrested after they were found breaking into cars on Forest Drive early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers from the Goldsboro Police Department arrested Julian Joseph Ramey and Andrew James Dawson, both 17, along with a 15-year-old male.

Ramey received a felony charge for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, while Dawson was charged with intent to sell and deliver Xanax, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 15-year-old will be charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and three felony counts for further attempts, police said.

Dawson’s bond was set at $3,000 and Ramey’s was set at $1,500. Both are due to make court appearances Monday. Petitions for the juvenile are planned to be secured through juvenile court.