36 year-round Wake County schools start back up today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over 40,000 Wake County students will be heading back to school this month and the first round of year-round schools start back up today.

There are 48 year-round schools in Wake County that will start back up this month and 36 of those schools get going today.

Many bus routes at those schools have changed, so district leaders are asking parents to be patient as buses sometimes run off-schedule during the first few weeks of school as students and bus drivers settle into their routine.

Students are also asked to arrive at the bus stop about 15 minutes early and drivers are reminded to be alert as school buses will be back on the roads.

You can find those updated bus routes, as well as the year-round school calendar on the Wake County Schools website.