5 nabbed in Fayetteville human-trafficking bust involving ‘sexual services,’ police say

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people in the Fayetteville area were arrested after police said they were involved in human trafficking involving sexual services.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS AND CHARGES

Fayetteville police announced the five arrests on Monday night after learning “sexual services of several victims (were) posted on webpages,” officials said in a news release.

The investigation into the case dates back to March of this year, police said.

The suspects are all under age 24, except for a 45-year-old woman, Shirley Weatherholt-Becker.

All but one suspect, Kelly Brooke Morrison, 23, who is charged with child abuse, are being held on $100,000 bonds each.

“During the course of the investigation detectives developed information indicating the promotion and advertisement of sexual services of several victims posted on webpages,” police said in the news release.

“The investigation revealed the victims were coerced and forced to engage in these activities through fear of physical violence,” police added.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Those arrested and their charges are:

Shirley Weatherholt-Becker, 45, of the 5600 block of Camden Road in Fayetteville, has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking – adult victim.

Stanley Dwayne Olaf Koberger, 24, of the 100 block of Alan Parker Circle in Spring Lake, has been charged with human trafficking – adult victim and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking – adult victim.

Kelly Brooke Morrison, 23, of the 5400 block of Jackson Street in Hope Mills, has been charged with felony negligent child abuse – serious physical injury. Morrison received a $50,000 secured bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 22, listed as homeless, has been charged with felony promotion of prostitution, felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking – adult victim, felony conspiracy to commit negligent child abuse – serious physical injury.

Jonathan Michael Becker, 19, of the 7500 block of Branchwood Circle in Fayetteville, has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking – adult victim.

No other information was released by police.

If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking you are asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 910-433-1885 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s