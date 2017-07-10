54-year-old man masturbated outside Wake County 13-year-old’s bedroom window, authorities claim

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 54-year-old man is facing charges of indecent exposure and secret peeping after authorities say he masturbated at the bedroom window of a 13-year-old in Raleigh, according to a magistrate’s order.

The magistrate found there was probable cause to detain Manuel Castillo Chavez, of the 200 block of Ballentine Street in Fuquay-Varina, according to the order, which is dated Monday.

Deputies believe the incident happened on Reconciliation Drive in Raleigh, the order states.

Castillo Chavez was ordered held on a $10,000 secured bond pending a Monday-morning court appearance, the outcome of which was not immediately clear.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was also issued against him, indicating that he is a citizen of Mexico, but not of the United States. Through the detainer, federal authorities have asked local officials to turn Castillo Chavez over to them when the criminal justice system has finished with him.