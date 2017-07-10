At least 8 dead in C-130 crash in Mississippi

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP/CBS News) – Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi’s Delta region, killing at least eight people aboard.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles north of Jackson.

Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that nine were people supposed to be aboard.

Alan Hammons, an official with the Greenwood Airport, told CBS affiliate WNBD-D1 the plane was being tracked by air traffic controllers in Memphis and suffered a structural failure at 20,000 feet that caused it to plunge into the field.

Hammons told WNBD-D1 that eight bodies were recovered.

Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.

Chris Nissen, a man who captured video of the aftermath, said on Facebook that many rounds of ammunition exploded after the crash.

In Nissen’s video, large flames could be seen from the burning wreckage of the plane.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.