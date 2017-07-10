Charlotte police officer placed on leave after hitting, killing pedestrian

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been placed on administrative leave, CMPD announced Monday.

According to police, three marked police Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruisers were responding to a crash around 3:20 a.m. where a vehicle had struck a building in the 800 block of East Stonewall Street.

Police say as the patrol vehicles were heading to the scene, officer Phillip Barker struck 28-year-old James Michael Short, who was crossing the road at Morehead Street near the intersection of Euclid Avenue.

MEDIC pronounced Short dead on the scene. Baker was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say initial evidence shows that the officers had their lights and sirens on.

“Officer Phillip Barker has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcomes of the criminal and internal investigations in the case,” police say. “This is standard procedure whenever an officer is involved in a fatal collision.”

Barker has been employed with CMPD since January 2016.

If you witnessed the wreck, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

