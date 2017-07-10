Goldsboro man accused of using fake $20 bills to buy TV, PlayStation 4

Jesse Lee Dixon III (Goldsboro Police)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was arrested Saturday for using counterfeit cash to buy a PlayStation 4 and a 32-inch flat screen TV, police said.

Jesse Lee Dixon III, 28, used a set of fake $20 bills to purchase the items at the Trade-It on East Ash Street in January, police said.

The Foxcroft Drive resident was charged with possession of more than five counterfeit instruments, uttering a forged instrument, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Dixon’s bond was placed at $17,000. He will appear in court Tuesday.

