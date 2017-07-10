Groomsman jailed in sexual assault of 15-year-old bridesmaid at wedding

By Published:

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) — A 29-year-old groomsman has been jailed for sexually assaulting the 15-year-old bridesmaid he escorted at a Pennsylvania wedding.

John Sylvester Young pleaded guilty last week to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. The plea came after prosecutors dropped some of the charges against him.

Young and the bridesmaid were paired together at a September 2016 wedding.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police say Young gave the girl several alcoholic drinks at the reception, kissed and touched her, and then had sex with her when the bridal party retired to a Pittsburgh-area hotel.

The girl was related to the groom who, prosecutors say, confronted Young and contacted authorities.

Young was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in jail by an Allegheny County judge.’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s