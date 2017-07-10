Gun, badge and ammo stolen from Fayetteville policeman’s home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer’s badge, gun and dozens of rounds of ammo were stolen when someone robbed his home this weekend, officials say.

The incident happened at the home off Ramsey Street between 6 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a Fayetteville police report.

The suspect came in through a garage door and did not force entry, the report said.

The total value of items taken is just over $2,300.

Here is a list of some of the items taken:

Glock 17 gun

49 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

Handcuffs

Tazer

Three ammo magazines

Police badge