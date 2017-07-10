Gun, badge and ammo stolen from Fayetteville policeman’s home

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer’s badge, gun and dozens of rounds of ammo were stolen when someone robbed his home this weekend, officials say.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The incident happened at the home off Ramsey Street between 6 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a Fayetteville police report.

The suspect came in through a garage door and did not force entry, the report said.

The total value of items taken is just over $2,300.

Here is a list of some of the items taken:

  • Glock 17 gun
  • 49 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
  • Handcuffs
  • Tazer
  • Three ammo magazines
  • Police badge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s