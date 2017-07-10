Heat, humidity & afternoon storms return for the work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cold front moved through on Saturday, Sunday was less humid and not as hot. That will be

That will be short-lived, however, as heat and humidity will return in full force during the middle of the work week.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 88 after a morning low of 69; and Fayetteville had a high of 92 after a morning low of 73. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

Humidity levels will creep up on Monday and with a trough of low pressure nearby, a couple showers or storms will be possible at any time during the afternoon. Better chances will be to the south-southeast of the Triangle, closer to that trough of low pressure.

It will be hotter on Tuesday through Thursday with highs reaching toward the middle 90s. With the hot and humid weather, there could be an isolated PM storm possible each day.

By Friday a cold front will approach the state and there will be a better chance of scattered showers and storms. That cold front will push through late Friday, so as of now, next Saturday will be a bit cooler with highs falling back into the upper 80s. However, unstable air will remain across the state, so a couple showers and storms will be possible next weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be around 70. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday will be partly sunny with a risk of a PM shower or storm, better chances south and southeast of the Triangle. The high will be 89. Winds will be south 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday Night will be partly cloudy and muggy. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 93; winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a risk of an isolated PM storm. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a scattered PM showers and storms. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers or storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday will have a mix a clouds and sun with a couple of showers or storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

