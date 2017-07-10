Heavy traffic expected after I-40 ramp shut down following crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dump truck took down power lines and has caused the shut down of the on and off ramps at Rock Quarry Road and Interstate 40 in Raleigh, police said Monday morning.

Raleigh police said in a release around 3 a.m. that a single-vehicle crash on Rock Quarry Road took down a power pole and lines causing the eastbound exit to be shut down.

Traffic is being diverted in the area and the closure is expected to last through the morning commute.

Police said that a dump truck dumping a load in the area pulled off with its bed up and took down power lines.

Rock Quarry Road is closed from Cross Link Road to Raleigh Boulevard.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared and normal traffic flow can be restored.