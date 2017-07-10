Husband talks after he and wife cut during I-95 rest stop attempted robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (WNCN) — A woman and her husband were injured during an attempted robbery at a Cumberland County rest stop.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office still looking for that thief who had a pocket knife, cutting both the husband and wife.

“It just happened so quick. My wife was screaming, she’s got a knife, she hit me,” said Ron, the woman’s husband who asked that we not use his full name.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Ron by phone from his home in Florida. He said he was headed home with his wife and daughter when they stopped at that rest stop on the southbound side of I-95 in Fayetteville.

It happened around 11 p.m. June 25, just over two weeks ago.

Authorities said it started in the women’s restroom. The victim was washing her hands when the would-be robber came up from behind.

She had a pocket knife and demanded the woman’s purse.

“My daughter came out and she had my wife’s purse and so she body slammed her in the wall. And we grabbed the purse. I grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against the wall. And she had the knife and swung the knife and cut my arm,” Ron said.

Ron said he managed to get his wife’s purse back but the would-be robber got away.

“It’s really close to home. That’s disturbing – a rest stop,” Misty Jackson, a driver said.

“It could happen anywhere. It’s a crazy world,” Chris Hetrick, a driver said.

“It’s very scary. Especially since I have my grandson with me,” Barbara Kennedy, a driver said.

Ron said both he and his wife both needed stitches.

Authorities asking for the public’s help in tracking down that would-be robber. She’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall with shoulder length blonde hair, in her mid-twenties or thirties.