I-40 officer-involved shooting captured by trooper’s dash camera, Highway Patrol says

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on July 8 was captured by the trooper’s dash camera, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

Authorities say around 6:30 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was responding to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 337, west of Newton Grove.

Once on the scene of the crash, a trooper saw a woman lying on the interstate armed with a firearm. A crashed Yukon Denali was nearby.

As the trooper approached Tina Renee Medlin, 50, of Raleigh, an armed confrontation began and Medlin was injured, authorities say.

Medlin was transported to Wake Medical Center, according to officials.

Early Saturday evening, officials said Trooper J. L. Taylor and Johnston County Deputy Taylor Davis “returned fire after being shot at by Tina Renee Medlin.”

The shooting incident was not captured by the deputy’s dash camera and Davis was not wearing a body camera, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Highway Patrol said it has dash camera video of the incident, but trooper’s do not wear body cameras.

The trooper and the Johnston County deputy have both been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as standard procedure.

Officials said Taylor is a 16-year veteran of the force and is assigned to Johnston County

Around 1:35 p.m., the vehicle involved in the crash, a Yukon Denali, was towed from the scene.

Saturday evening, officials said Medlin was listed in critical condition.

SBI officials said Saturday afternoon that they are seeking witnesses to the crash involving the Denali.

“If anyone witnessed the vehicle traveling unusually, such as above or below the posted speed limit, moving erratically, or as it left the interstate, please call the SBI at 1-800-334-3000,” officials said in a news release.

The scene and investigation led to the shutdown of I-40 Westbound near Benson. The road reopened around 1:40 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

