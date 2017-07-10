Man arrested in Maryland in connection with fatal north Raleigh stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with a fatal stabbing in north Raleigh that occurred over the weekend, Raleigh police said.

Sean Jason Flores, 29, had an arrest warrant obtained against him in connection with the death of David Choko Brown, 41, and has since been arrested by Maryland State Police.

The stabbing was initially reported as a shooting just before 9 p.m. on Saturday at Vista View Court, which is in an area northwest of Glenwood Avenue and Duraleigh Road.

When police arrived, they discovered Brown had been stabbed and there was no shooting.

CBS North Carolina spoke to people who live in the quiet neighborhood and they said that when police show up, it is definitely something they notice.

Two separate neighbors said police were called out to 5504 Vista View Court on Saturday.

Video was provided to CBS North Carolina from one neighbor with a time stamp of Saturday around 2:45 in the afternoon.

The video shows two Raleigh police officers responding to the same home where six hours later they would be called to what eventually would be a deadly stabbing.

Brown was transported to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries, however, he later died, Raleigh police announced Sunday afternoon.

Police have not said what Flores has been charged with. It’s unclear when he will be extradited back to North Carolina.