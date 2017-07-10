Man dies after pickup truck crosses I-95 median, hits tree

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in a pickup truck died in a crash on Interstate 95 after his truck crossed the median on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened in Cumberland County before 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 52.

The wreck happened when the truck was heading northbound on I-95, but veered across the lanes and median.

The truck then went into the I-95 southbound lanes and off the road and hit a tree, officials said.

The man, who was from Virginia, has not yet been identified, authorities said.