Man tried to kidnap NC pregnant woman and her child, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington man who was wanted for allegedly trying to kidnap a pregnant mother and her child in Oak Island earlier this month was arrested Monday morning.

According to online records, Joseph Dylan Dreisonstok, 24, was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center around 8:20 a.m. and charged with assault on a female, attempted larceny, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The Oak Island Police Department said in a news release issued last Friday that the incident involving Dreisonstok occurred on July 1 off South Middleton Avenue.

A woman, who identified herself as the victim in the alleged incident, posted on the police department’s Facebook page that she and her daughter were OK and that she didn’t know the suspect.

In a post on her own page, the woman said she was sitting in a truck outside a store off South Middleton Avenue when the suspect jumped in the vehicle.

She immediately pulled the keys out of the ignition and a struggle ensued. As she was fighting off the suspect and her child screaming in the backseat, she managed to get the door open and yelled for help.

Some bystanders heard her screams and rushed over to help. The men grabbed the suspect and tackled him, but he still escaped, the woman said.

Dreisonstok was given a $300,000 bond.

