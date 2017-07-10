NC kidnapping, rape suspect accused of taunting deputies on social media in custody

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man wanted in Cabarrus County on warrants for kidnapping and rape has been arrested.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Sunday evening that 28-year-old Derek Lee Helms was in custody. It’s unclear whether Helms turned himself in.

Investigators said the incident was a “complex case” involving alleged domestic violence.

Helms responded to the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office through social media after deputies posted his picture on its Facebook page.

A short time after that post was made, someone made a comment defending Helms. Helms responded to that comment, saying the charges were not true. That’s when the sheriff’s office made a comment, telling Helms he needed to turn himself in.

Later, Helms posted “God strike me dead as I set here typing this I didn’t do this.” The case earned national media attention. Helms maintained his innocence in his posts and taunted investigators by noting places he had been visiting in the community.

Deputies say Helms had outstanding warrants for arrest charging him with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

