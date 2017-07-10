NC man sold fentanyl and heroin to woman who died from OD, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder after the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died from an apparent drug overdose.

Shane Allen Parker, 27, of Marion is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in February, deputies said.

Sydney Dara Nanney, 22, also of Marion was found dead in her vehicle on February 2.

Investigators say Nanney overdosed on fentanyl and heroin that she bought from Parker.

Parker was recently charged with trafficking heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. Those charges came after deputies and state probation/parole officers searched his home.

The sheriff’s office says 5.5 grams of heroin were found in the residence.