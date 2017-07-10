NC teacher accused of sex crimes with student had home ‘tutoring camp,’ warrant says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Charlotte police say a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) teacher charged with felony indecent liberties with a student and felony sexual activity with a student had a “tutoring camp” at the teacher’s home.

Charles Naas was arrested earlier this month after a student told his family what allegedly happened at Naas’ house.

According to a newly released search warrant, the 13-year-old boy told his parents he went to Naas’ home one evening in June and that “Naas had him sign, what appeared to be a confidentiality form telling the victim that during the program he could not talk about what they do at tutoring to anyone on social media, family, or friends.”

The warrant states that the victim reported that Naas told him he couldn’t have any electronics while there.

According to police, the young man said Naas “presented the victim with a physical examination form that he was told was an official document from CMS, and advised him that he needed to complete a physical examination in order for him to attend this tutoring camp.”

EARLIER: NC middle school teacher charged with sex crimes involving student, police say

Investigators say the boy said Naas performed a basic physical – checking height, weight, and pulse. He also reportedly looked over his legs, arms, chest, and back.

The young boy said the teacher then told him he needed to look at the victim’s private part.

The search warrant goes on to detail the allegations against Naas – in which the 13-year-old said he “felt violated and was sweating uncontrollably.”

“I would caution parents about putting their children in situations where they are unsupervised and someone could have access to their child,” said Andrew Oliver, the Executive Director of Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

Oliver says most children who are sexually abused are victimized by someone they know. He says parents shouldn’t let their children go to teachers’ homes.

“We would encourage all parents to think twice before doing that, and to consider tutoring in a public place,” says Oliver. “Whether it’s a library, or in their own home, in a public area like the living room or kitchen.”

Oliver added, “The vast majority of sexual abuse cases — 90 percent of them — are committed by people who are close to the family, that they are trusted individuals. They are ministers. They are teachers. They are doctors. They are police officers. These are situations we see all too often in our community.”