Teen dies days after bullet falls from sky in July 4th celebration

HAMMOND, Indiana (CBS News) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone nearby.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a group of children was playing basketball around 9:30 p.m. on July 1 when Noah Inman suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Television station WMAQ-TV reports that witnesses called an ambulance, thinking he’d suffered a seizure. Hospital workers soon discovered he’d been hit by a falling bullet.

Noah was flown to a Chicago hospital. On Friday, he was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say an investigation determined the bullet had likely been fired skyward, like fireworks. It’s illegal to discharge a weapon within Hammond’s city limits.

The case remains under investigation.

