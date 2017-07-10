Victim cut during Cumberland County rest stop bathroom attempted robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A robbery victim’s husband and daughter were able to get a woman’s purse back during an incident at a rest stop on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County, the sheriff’s office said.

On June 25 around 11 p.m., one of the victims was in the bathroom washing her hands when someone approached her from behind and stuck an object into her back and said “Give me your bag!”

The victim turned around and asked “What did you say?”

At that point, the victim saw a woman brandishing a pocketknife, authorities said.

The suspect repeated her demand for the victim’s purse before the two began to struggle on the bathroom floor over the purse, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was cut during the fight and screamed out. The suspect then ran out of the bathroom with the victim’s purse.

As the suspect ran from the bathroom, she was approached by the victim’s husband and daughter.

The daughter snatched her mom’s purse away from the suspect.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect had blonde shoulder-length hair pulled into a ponytail.

She is in her mid-20s or mid-30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing black in color jeans and a blue or black in color short sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.